BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Former Binghamton City Councilwoman Lea Webb is on to the general election following a resounding victory over Ithaca attorney Leslie Danks Burke in the Democratic primary for the newly drawn 52nd New York State Senate seat.

Webb defeated Danks Burke by 4,000 votes, 10,976 to 6,953 collecting more than 58% of support.



Webb won in all 3 counties that are part of the new district, with 63% of the vote in Broome and Cortland Counties and 55% in Danks Burke’s home county of Tompkins.



Webb, who currently works as a Diversity Education Coordinator at Binghamton University, will face former Binghamton Mayor Republican Rich David in November’s general election.



The current 52nd District Senator Fred Akshar is not running for re-election, opting instead to run to replace retiring Broome County Sheriff Dave Harder.



The new 52nd is considerably different than the current one which has been a Republican stronghold for decades.



Instead of combining all of Broome and Tioga Counties with the southern portion of Chenango, the new 52nd includes the western portion of Broome, including Binghamton, Vestal and the Town of Union, plus all of Cortland and Tompkins Counties, making it flip from leaning Republican to leaning Democratic in enrollment.