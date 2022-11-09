BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Another close race in our area is the one for the newly drawn 52nd State Senate seat and in this one, it’s the Democrat with the slim lead.

According to the State Board of Election, Democrat Lea Webb is leading Republican Rich David by 1,455 votes.

David, the former Mayor of Binghamton carried the western portion of Broome County by 10,000 votes and won Cortland County as well.

But, Webb, the former Binghamton Councilwoman, crushed David in Tompkins County by more than 14,000 votes.

Neither have issued statements to the media about the results and David has yet to formally concede.