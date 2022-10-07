BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The New York State DMV is reminding New Yorkers that the deadline to register to vote in this November’s election is next Friday, October 14th.

Broome County residents can apply in person at the DMV in Endicott or Binghamton. Those who have a driver license, learner permit, or non-driver ID can also visit the DMV website and apply to register or update the information that they already have on file.

Applications must be submitted no later than October 14th at 11:59 p.m.

Residents can also apply by mail, but applications must be postmarked no later than October 14 and received by a board of elections no later than October 19. Registration is also available in person at the Broome County Board of Elections located at 60 Hawley Street in Binghamton.

“DMV is pleased to offer New Yorkers the convenience of applying to register to vote and changing registration information online,” said DMV Commissioner Mark J.F. Schroeder. “Voting is the cornerstone of our democracy. I urge all who are eligible to register and vote.”