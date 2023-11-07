As of 10:40 PM EST

KEY: (D)= Democrat, (R)= Republican, (C)= Conservative, (WFP)= Working Families Party,

(E)= Endicotter Party, (SD)= Square Deal Party

Vestal Town Council

(Vote for two)

  • (D) Glenn Miller – 2,868 UNOFFICIAL WINNER
  • (D) Robert Greene – 2,981 UNOFFICIAL WINNER
  • (R/C) Patrick McPherson – 2,741

Endicott Trustee

(Vote for two)

  • (R/C) Ted Warner – 1,001 UNOFFICIAL WINNER
  • (R/C) Timothy Wright, Jr. – 914 UNOFFICIAL WINNER
  • (SD) Shannon Sharpe – 575
  • (SD) Kevin Kreiner – 535

State Supreme Court Justice

NYS 6th Judicial District

  • (D) Deidre Hay – 14,041
  • (R) Cheryl Insinga – 17,112 UNOFFICIAL WINNER

Binghamton City Court Judge

  • (D) Debra Gelson – 3,603 UNOFFICIAL WINNER
  • (R/C) Sophie Bergman – 3,584

Binghamton City Council

1st District

  • (D/WFP) Olamni Porter – 411 UNOFFICIAL WINNER
  • (R/C) Mary Ann Callahan – 321

2nd District

  • (D/WFP) Kinya Middleton – 1,033 UNOFFICIAL WINNER
  • (R/C) Sophia Resciniti – 929

4th District

  • (D/WFP) Nate Hotchkiss – 354 UNOFFICIAL WINNER
  • (R/C) Brian Nayor – 153

5th District

  • (D) Hadassah Mativetsky – 735 UNOFFICIAL WINNER
  • (R/C) Kevin Reilly – 552

6th District

  • (D/WFP) Rebecca Rathmell – 538
  • (R/C) Philip Strawn – 545 UNOFFICIAL WINNER

7th District

  • (D/WFP) Michael Dundon – 493
  • (R/C) Thomas Scanlon – 499 UNOFFICIAL WINNER