As of 10:40 PM EST
KEY: (D)= Democrat, (R)= Republican, (C)= Conservative, (WFP)= Working Families Party,
(E)= Endicotter Party, (SD)= Square Deal Party
Vestal Town Council
(Vote for two)
- (D) Glenn Miller – 2,868 UNOFFICIAL WINNER
- (D) Robert Greene – 2,981 UNOFFICIAL WINNER
- (R/C) Patrick McPherson – 2,741
Endicott Trustee
(Vote for two)
- (R/C) Ted Warner – 1,001 UNOFFICIAL WINNER
- (R/C) Timothy Wright, Jr. – 914 UNOFFICIAL WINNER
- (SD) Shannon Sharpe – 575
- (SD) Kevin Kreiner – 535
State Supreme Court Justice
NYS 6th Judicial District
- (D) Deidre Hay – 14,041
- (R) Cheryl Insinga – 17,112 UNOFFICIAL WINNER
Binghamton City Court Judge
- (D) Debra Gelson – 3,603 UNOFFICIAL WINNER
- (R/C) Sophie Bergman – 3,584
Binghamton City Council
1st District
- (D/WFP) Olamni Porter – 411 UNOFFICIAL WINNER
- (R/C) Mary Ann Callahan – 321
2nd District
- (D/WFP) Kinya Middleton – 1,033 UNOFFICIAL WINNER
- (R/C) Sophia Resciniti – 929
4th District
- (D/WFP) Nate Hotchkiss – 354 UNOFFICIAL WINNER
- (R/C) Brian Nayor – 153
5th District
- (D) Hadassah Mativetsky – 735 UNOFFICIAL WINNER
- (R/C) Kevin Reilly – 552
6th District
- (D/WFP) Rebecca Rathmell – 538
- (R/C) Philip Strawn – 545 UNOFFICIAL WINNER
7th District
- (D/WFP) Michael Dundon – 493
- (R/C) Thomas Scanlon – 499 UNOFFICIAL WINNER