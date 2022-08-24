TIOGA COUNTY, NY- In the current 23rd Congressional District, which includes most of Tioga County, Republican Joe Sempolinski defeated Democrat Max Della Pia of Owego in a special election.

Sempolinski won the contest by almost 5,000 votes, 38,749 to 34,001 over Della Pia, a retired Air Force Commander.



Sempolinski will serve out the remaining 4 plus months of the term of Republican Tom Reed who resigned in May to take a position with a Washington, D-C lobbying firm.



Reed had already indicated that he would not seek re-election after admitting to sexual misconduct.



Sempolinski served as Reed’s district manager for 7 years and argued that he was best suited to represent the current district.



Sempolinski won 10 of the 11 counties included in the district with the exception being Tompkins County.



In January, the new 23rd will shift to the west, no longer including Tioga County and stretching west and north into the Buffalo area.



Sempolinski does not plan to run in November for the new 23rd.



Instead, Republicans chose current GOP State Chairman Nick Langworthy as their candidate in a primary held yesterday.



Langworthy defeated controversial Buffalo businessman Carl Paladino by 2,000 votes, 24,275 to 22,283.



Della Pia plans to run for the newly drawn seat, which no longer includes his hometown, in November.