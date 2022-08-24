Photo courtesy of the Josh Riley campaign Facebook page.

BINGHAMTON, NY – Endicott native and Ithaca resident Josh Riley has won the Democratic primary for the newly drawn 19th Congressional District.

Riley crushed Hudson Valley farmer and small business owner Jamie Cheney 30,462 to 17,474 garnering 61% of the vote.



Riley, a former Washington D-C attorney, won all 11 counties that make up the new 19th, including Broome with 68% of the vote, Tioga with 62%, Delaware with 58%, Chenango with 70%, Cortland with 79% and Tompkins with 64%.



Riley will now face Republican Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro in November’s general election.



Molinaro lost a special election yesterday to fill out the remainder of Antonio Delgado’s term in the current 19th district.



Delgado resigned from the seat in May to become New York’s Lieutenant Governor after former Lieutenant Governor Brian Benjamin quit after he was charged with corruption.



Ulster County Executive Pat Ryan, a Democrat, defeated Molinaro by just 3,000 votes: 65,943 to 62,952.



Ryan will serve out the remaining 4 plus months of Delgado’s term in a district that stretches from the Hudson Valley through the Catskills and includes the Broome County Town of Sanford on its western edge.



However, Ryan has already announced plans to run for a different seat, the 18th district, in November as redistricting will move his home from the 19th to the 18th.



Meanwhile, the new 19th, which features Riley versus Molinaro, has been expanded westward to include all of Broome, Tioga, Chenango, Cortland and Tompkins Counties.



Molinaro, whose home will no longer be in the 19th, says he intends to move into the new district should he win election.