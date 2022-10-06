LOUDONVILLE, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Democrat Josh Riley leads Republican Marc Molinaro 46% to 41% in the latest Siena College NY 19 Congressional District Poll.

According to the poll, Riley is viewed favorably by 28% of voters and unfavorably by 19%, while 53% don’t know him or have no opinion.

Molinaro has a negative 26-38% favorability rating and 36% don’t know him or have no opinion.

“First time candidate Riley has the support of 83% of Democrats and is leading 46-40% with independents, offsetting Molinaro’s 78-5% lead with Republicans in this district that has a four-point Democratic enrollment edge and in which President Joe Biden won by four points,” Siena College pollster Steven Greenberg said. “While Molinaro leads with men by eight points, Riley has an 18-point lead with women.”

Full breakdown of the poll

This Siena College survey was conducted September 25-28 among 470 likely NY 19 voters.

New York’s 19th Congressional District includes Delaware County and parts of Broome County (including Binghamton).