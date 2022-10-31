BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – This year’s general election is one week from tomorrow and early voting is already underway.

There’s a lot for voters to keep track of, with district lines changing due to redistricting and some familiar faces running for different offices.

In New York’s 52nd Senate district, Senator Fred Akshar is not running for re-election, opting to seek the Sheriff’s position instead.

Republican Rich David says he’s got the steady hand and leadership experience to replace him.

Rich David is certainly familiar to most people in Broome County. He served 2 terms as Binghamton Mayor, leaving at the end of last year due to term limits. Before that, he served as Deputy Mayor for Rich Bucci, communications director for SUNY Broome and first came to this area to work as a TV reporter. In the meantime, he invested in local real estate and operated several businesses.

“I’m somebody who believes that experience matters,” says David. “And I feel I’m the only candidate that has a track record of results as opposed to rhetoric.”

David says it’s been his experience as a businessman that allows him to empathize with the struggles of small business owners. He says that’s why he focused on cutting property taxes during his time as Mayor and would work to do the same in the State Senate.

“People in Albany just view it as other people’s money. They don’t care about raising taxes, they don’t care about the impact it has on farmers and small businesses and residents.”

David says another hallmark of his administration was his support for law enforcement. He replaced police positions that had previously been cut and sought grants to bolster the department. He believes recent criminal justice reforms, such as cashless bail, should be re-examined with the input of police and prosecutors considered.

“Morale is at an all-time low. Officers don’t feel like they have the support, and they’re actually being handcuffed from being able to do their job. And the result is a rampant increase in crime.”

David says he’s demonstrated an ability to work with Democrats who controlled City Council when he first became Mayor. And he says he supports women having access to health care, including abortion. David pledged to vote for an amendment to the state’s constitution that would cement abortion rights in New York.

“I do support women. Also, supporting that amendment makes sure that it would go to public referendum so that all New Yorkers would have the opportunity to make their voices heard.”

David touts his record as Mayor of putting together deals for a variety of housing projects, from homeless housing to market-rate housing, from workforce housing to high-end housing. He says he understands how to navigate Albany bureaucracy to get things done.

“I want to go to Albany to fight for, and be a voice for the people of the 52nd Senate District whose voices are not being heard, who are not getting the results they need from their government.”

David says he has the knowledge and experience to push back against the Democrats’ one-party rule.

The 52nd District is undergoing a significant change.

For decades, it has combined all of Broome and Tioga Counties with a portion of Chenango.

Starting next year, it will include the western portion of Broome along with all of Cortland and Tompkins Counties.

Tomorrow evening, Jim Ehmke speaks with the Democratic candidate Lea Webb.

You can find out more information about local races on the Your Local Election Headquarters page.