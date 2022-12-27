ONEONTA, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – For the first time in decades, Broome County will be split into 2 State Senate districts beginning on Sunday.

Republican Peter Oberacker won a landslide victory in November for a second term representing the 51st District.

Redistricting following the 2020 Census resulted in 6 towns, mostly in eastern Broome, being taken out of the 52nd Senate District and placed into a new 51st.

They are Conklin, Kirkwood, Colesville, Windsor, Sanford and Barker.

Oberacker is a businessman from Schenevus who owns a food product development company called Formtech Solutions.

He’s also a former Town of Maryland Board Member and Supervisor and Otsego County legislator.

He was tabbed by Republicans to run when longtime Senator Jim Seward retired in 2020.

Oberacker says many of the concerns of Eastern Broome match up well with his current district. However, he’s eager to meet with his new constituents directly.

“What we’re going to try to do is to then collectively have, on a once-a-month basis, where I’m in the district, meeting with constituents, meeting with the issues. We’ll have a place set up to meet. I’m looking to get hopefully a spot at a centrally located town where we might be able to use their town hall to have these meetings. And that’s the beginning of it, is to start that process. But getting something once a month is imperative.”

Oberacker says he’s also planning to schedule meetings with town, village and county officials in the coming months.

He says he’s excited to represent the new 51st which has also expanded eastward to include Delaware, Sullivan and part of Ulster Counties.

Oberacker plans to maintain his Oneonta district office but replace his Cortland office with one in Sullivan County.

Democrat Lea Webb was elected to represent the 52nd District which encompasses the remainder of Broome County along with all of Cortland and Tompkins Counties.