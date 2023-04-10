BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The New York State Troopers Police Benevolent Association is endorsing Mike Korchak in his re-election bid for Broome County District Attorney.

“I am humbled and honored to receive the endorsement of the New York State Trooper PBA,” said Korchak “My office has always and will continue to support the purple and grey. Here’s to many more years of teamwork and fighting for our community.”

Korchak will run against local attorney Paul Battisti in a rematch of the 2019 GOP primary.

He lost that primary, but won the general election running as a Libertarian.

In 2019, the Troopers PBA endorsed Battisti, not Korchak. The union has flipped its support this time around.