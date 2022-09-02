NEW YORK STATE (WIVT/WBGH) – Congressional candidate Marc Molinaro is calling for a ban on elected officials owning individual stocks.

According to Molinaro, Speaker Nancy Pelosi used insider information to by and sell individual stocks. He says that yesterday a report revealed that her husband sold Nvidia stock before it became public that the government would restrict business between the company and China.

“Speaker Nancy Pelosi has bought and sold Nvidia stock from insider information, which is wrong because our job is to serve the people, not our bank accounts,” said Marc Molinaro. “While my opponent Josh Riley owns up to $50,000 in Google stock, I grew up from humble roots and still do not own any individual stocks. If elected, my solution to address the corruption in Washington is to support legislation that bans all Members of Congress from owning individual stocks.”

Molinaro says that he is, “reaffirming his support for banning Members of Congress and their spouses from owning individual stocks because elected officials should be prohibited from enriching themselves from the information they receive in Washington.”

Molinaro will face Josh Riley in November to represent New York’s 19th Congressional District.