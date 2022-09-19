BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Americans for Restoring the Constitution (AFRTC) is hosting a candidate forum tonight, September 19th, at 7 p.m.
All are welcome to attend as a major goal of the AFRTC is to help keep the public informed and educated on local and state-wide elections.
Attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions of candidates and learn more about their views and positions.
The following candidates will be in attendance:
- Kate Newcomb (D) for Broome County Sheriff
- Larry Sharpe (L) for NYS Governor
- A rep from Kathy Hochul’s office (D) for NYS Governor
Organizers are still waiting to hear from the following:
- Lee Zeldin (R) for NYS Governor
- Rich David (R) for NYS Senate
- Sophia Resciniti (R) for NYS Assembly
- Fred Akshar (R) for Broome County Sheriff
Updates on candidate attendance will be provided as it becomes available.
Attendees should arrive around 6:30 as the forum will begin promptly at 7 p.m. Each candidate will give a 5 to 10 minute intro of their platform, answer questions for about 3 minutes, and then give a 5 to 10 minute follow-up summary.
The event is being held at American Legion Post 80 which is located at 76 Main Street in Binghamton.