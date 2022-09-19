BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Americans for Restoring the Constitution (AFRTC) is hosting a candidate forum tonight, September 19th, at 7 p.m.

All are welcome to attend as a major goal of the AFRTC is to help keep the public informed and educated on local and state-wide elections.

Attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions of candidates and learn more about their views and positions.

The following candidates will be in attendance:

Kate Newcomb (D) for Broome County Sheriff

Larry Sharpe (L) for NYS Governor

A rep from Kathy Hochul’s office (D) for NYS Governor

Organizers are still waiting to hear from the following:

Lee Zeldin (R) for NYS Governor

Rich David (R) for NYS Senate

Sophia Resciniti (R) for NYS Assembly

Fred Akshar (R) for Broome County Sheriff

Updates on candidate attendance will be provided as it becomes available.

Attendees should arrive around 6:30 as the forum will begin promptly at 7 p.m. Each candidate will give a 5 to 10 minute intro of their platform, answer questions for about 3 minutes, and then give a 5 to 10 minute follow-up summary.

The event is being held at American Legion Post 80 which is located at 76 Main Street in Binghamton.