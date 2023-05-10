BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – In February, lifelong First Ward resident Mary Ann Callahan announced her candidacy for Binghamton City Council.

“The First Ward is my home,” said Callahan. “I grew up here, raised my son here, and still live in the house my parents bought in 1964. I care deeply about the future of the First District. I am running for City Council to improve the quality of our neighborhoods, help our businesses prosper, and work to keep the community safe. I believe the First District has great potential, and by working together, we can make sure it reflects the very best of Binghamton.”

Callahan is the current Chair of the City of Binghamton Community Development Advisory Committee and an active member of the First Ward Neighborhood Watch. She is also a member of the Broome County Land Bank Community Advisory Panel.

“My years on the CDAC and as a member of the Land Bank’s Community Advisory Panel have given me firsthand exposure to the needs of this community and the resources it has to meet them,” said Callahan. “As a member of the CDAC and its current Chair, I have listened to community members and organizations and made recommendations regarding the best use of those critical resources. As an advisor on the Broome County Land Bank, I have seen that we can positively impact our neighborhoods as we revive our housing stock and provide opportunities for homeownership.”

City Council President Giovanni Scaringi has represented the First District since 2016, but he is term limited and cannot seek reelection. Callahan, a Republican, is running to replace him.

Elections will be held in November.