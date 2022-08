ENDICOTT, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro and Senator Fred Akshar will host a Town Hall for local concerned voters to ask questions of Molinaro as he runs for the 19th Congressional District.

The event will take place tomorrow, August 31st at 6 p.m. at VFW Post 1700 (located at 305 Maple Street in Endicott).

Molinaro will face John Riley in November’s general election.