BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – 19th Congressional District Candidate Marc Molinaro is holding a meet and greet at South City Publick House tonight at 6:30 p.m.

The event is open to the public as Molinaro plans to discuss solutions to what he thinks are the top issues on residents’ minds right now – the economy and public safety.

Molinaro will be joined by former Binghamton Mayor and current New York State Senate Candidate Rich David.

New York’s 19th congressional district includes all of Delaware County and parts of Broome County (including Binghamton).

Molinaro will face Democrat Josh Riley in November’s general election.