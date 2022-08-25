NEW YORK (WIVT/WBGH) – GOP candidate Marc Molinaro released a statement yesterday regarding his loss to Pat Ryan in New York’s 19th congressional district’s special election.

“While this is not the outcome we hoped for, we knew this was an uphill battle when Democrats scheduled this special election on the same day as two Democratic Primaries with five candidates pushing their turnout.

As we look forward, every midterm election is a referendum on the party in power. Late campaign comments by folks like Governor Hochul, that if you don’t agree with their policies on the economy, crime, and pandemic restrictions then you should leave are wrong. Everyone in this district, in America, deserves a government that respects and serves them

In November, help is on the way as I’ll be running in a new district, with a new opponent – and we will continue to offer solutions for all families in Upstate New York.”

In November, Molinaro will still face Democrat Josh Riley to represent New York’s newly mapped out 19th Congressional District.

The District includes Broome County, Tioga County, Chenango County, and Delaware County, among others.

Pat Ryan will fill New York State Lieutenant Governor Antonio Delgado’s seat for just 4 months.

He will be on the ballot again in November, but this time not against Molinaro. Ryan will run to represent New York’s reconfigured 18th Congressional District against Colin Schmitt.