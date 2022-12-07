BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Today, Congressman elect Marc Molinaro announced his senior staff hires.

Last month, Molinaro was elected to represent New York’s 19th Congressional District, which includes Broome, Chenango, Cortland, Tioga, and part of Otsego County, among others.

Molinaro said, “I am thrilled to announce this team will be serving New York’s 19th Congressional District. These key staff members are all New York natives and have extensive backgrounds in public service. Our team will work to provide top-notch constituent services and deliver real results for Upstate New York. We are excited to get to work.”

Jeff Bishop will serve as Molinaro’s Chief of Staff. He will oversee all operations and staff members of Molinaro’s offices. Bishop most recently served as Deputy Chief of Staff & Legislative Director for Congressman Pete Stauber (MN-8).

Nick Joseph will serve as the Deputy Chief of Staff & Legislative Director. He will oversee Molinaro’s legislative portfolio and staff. Joseph is a graduate of Liberty University who has served in the Dutchess County Legislature’s Office.

Caitlin Gilligan Daly will be the District Director. She will lead Molinaro’s district offices and oversee constituent services and outreach efforts. Gilligan Daly previously worked for the Empire Center for Public Policy and in the New York State Senate.

Dan Kranz will be Molinaro’s Communications Director. Kranz will work to educate and inform the residents of NY-19. He previously served in the same role for Congressmen John Katko (NY-24).