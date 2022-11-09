BROOME, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Robert Mack has beat Lori Wahila and will be the next Town of Union Supervisor.
100% of votes were reported at around 11:10 p.m.`
Mack received 10,131 votes and Wahila received 8,666.
More to come tomorrow on Mack’s win.
by: Pat Giblin
