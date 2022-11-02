BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Lyft is doing what it can to get New Yorkers to the polls on Tuesday, November 8th.

The ride share company is offering a 50% discount (up to $10) on Election Day to riders who use the code VOTE22.

The discount is for people who cite transportation issues as a barrier to voting. According to the company, an estimated 11.2 million older Americans have travel-limiting disabilities that make it difficult to leave home and 29% of young people said they didn’t vote because they didn’t have a ride.

“We believe that everyone’s voice – and vote – deserves to be heard, and transportation should never be a barrier,” said Lisa Boyd, Director of Social Impact at Lyft. “We’re thrilled to play a part in helping communities across New York get to the polls this Election Day.”

The code can only be used during voting hours.