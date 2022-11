BROOME, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Donna Lupardo has beat Sophia Resciniti and will represent New York’s 123rd Assembly District.

Lupardo has represented the district for 18 years.

100% of votes were reported at around 11:10 p.m.

Lupardo received 21,653 votes and Resciniti received 17,715.

More to come tomorrow on Lupardo’s win.