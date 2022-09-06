JOHNSON CITY, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – A popular local deejay who recently hung up the mic is looking to follow in his family’s footsteps and enter the political arena.

Louie G Augostini is running as the Republican candidate for the 12th district seat on the Broome County Legislature.

The district includes the Northside of Johnson City, where Augostini lives with his wife Shannon, the Town of Dickinson, Westover and a portion of Endwell.

Augostini spent nearly 30 years as a morning host on local pop music radio stations under the name Louie G, but gave up deejaying 2 years ago to take a job with the Town of Union.

His late father Lou Augostini represented JC on the county legislature and later was the legislature clerk and his brother Tom is a Town of Union Board Member.

Louie G said that the campaign allows him to get back out to the community and charity events he always enjoyed as a radio personality.

“It’s weird because my whole career has been talking and now it’s like, ‘You gotta shut up Louie.’ It’s time to listen and then think about everything that people are saying before I just blurt something out. I really want to listen to everything that people have to say as far as their concerns and needs and then go back and do some homework and research and make sure that they’re dealt with appropriately.”

Augostini said his main campaign issues are keeping taxes in check and supporting public safety.

He said his father always taught him that you can make friends with people you disagree with and to treat everyone with respect and decency.

He’s holding a fundraiser this Thursday at 5:30 at Endwell Greens Golf Club.

There’s more information on his campaign Facebook page.

Augostini will face Democratic incumbent Karen Beebe in November. We’ll hear from her later this week.