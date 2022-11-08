JOHNSON CITY, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – With Akshar electing to run for Sheriff, the New York State 52nd Senate District will have a new Senator.

Democrat Lea Webb is one of 2 former Binghamton officials running for the seat.

Webb voted this morning at Calvary Community Church in Johnson City.

She was accompanied to the polls by her father, friends and campaign staff.

The former City Councilwoman said she’s proud to have centered her campaign around the voices of working families.

She said there’s often a disconnect between the people who make policies and the people who are affected by them.

“We often hear this time of year that your vote is important, it matters. It really does, it really does. Our democracy depends on all of us engaging and participating in it and voting is a very powerful tool that we have to really make our communities much more equitable beyond just an election cycle.”

Webb said she’s ready to deliver on the issues that matter most to working families: good-paying jobs, quality affordable housing, healthcare access and a clean and safe environment.

She planned to spend the day traveling the district in support of get out the vote efforts.

The 52nd District is undergoing a significant change next year due to redistricting.

It will no longer include Tioga or Chenango Counties and only the western portion of Broome.

It now includes all of Cortland and Tompkins Counties, making it much more favorable to Democrats.

Webb’s Republican opponent, former Binghamton Mayor Rich David, opted to cast his ballot last week during early voting.