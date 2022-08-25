BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – New York State Senate candidate Lea Webb is turning her attention to the general election following her decisive victory in Tuesday’s Democratic primary.

Former Binghamton Councilwoman and current Binghamton University educator Lea Webb won in all 3 counties, Broome, Cortland and Tompkins, that make up the newly drawn 52nd Senate District.

Webb said she plans to run a campaign centered on the concerns of working families, including the economy, affordable and accessible healthcare, quality, affordable housing, the environment and climate change and expanding broadband access.

She also said that her legion of volunteers were pivotal to her primary win.

“Our campaign is very grassroots. When we petitioned to get on the ballot in the first place, I had over 200 volunteers from across the district that helped to get me on the ballot. And that doesn’t change. We need to have our neighbors, family and friends involved in the political process more largely in our democracy.”

Webb has also received great financial support through a network of small donors. A donation as small as $5 gives the supporter a sense of connection and commitment.

Webb will face former Binghamton Mayor and Republican Rich David on November 8th.

