BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Democrat Lea Webb has declared victory in the race for the 52nd State Senate District with a lead of less than 1,500 votes.

According to the State Board of Election, Webb is leading Republican Rich David by 1,455 votes.

David, the former Mayor of Binghamton carried the western portion of Broome County by 10,000 votes and won Cortland County by more than 2,000.

But, Webb, the former Binghamton Councilwoman, crushed David in Tompkins County by more than 14,000 votes.

Webb issued a statement today saying she’s deeply honored and is looking forward to rolling up her sleeves and getting to work.

David has yet to concede.