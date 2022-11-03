BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The race for Broome County Sheriff this year features 2 opponents that are very familiar with the Sheriff’s Office and each other.

If elected, Democrat Kate Newcomb would become the first female Sheriff in Broome County history.

She’s facing her former colleague and former lover Republican Fred Akshar who is seeking a return to the department after 7 years as State Senator.

Captain Kate Newcomb is in her 31st year at the Broome County Sheriff’s Office. She became a road patrol deputy at age 23 and worked her way up through detectives, special investigations and now third in command behind the Sheriff and Undersheriff. She says unlike Akshar, she never quit on the Sheriff’s Office.

“I haven’t turned my back on the community,” says Newcomb. “I haven’t moved around to different jobs which I think is indicative of being more self-serving than serving the public.”

13 months ago, Newcomb changed her party affiliation from Republican to Democrat as she announced her candidacy. In January, 6 term retiring Sheriff Dave Harder transferred his remaining campaign funds to Newcomb and last month Harder crossed party lines to formally endorse her. Newcomb says she’s ready whenever citizens reach out for help.

“Citizens who call because they have a concern or a problem or an issue that they need addressed. We work very, very hard to ensure that those issues are addressed and taken care of.”

Newcomb acknowledges challenges in the jail, including a major staffing shortage. She says she’ll work closely with the corrections officers’ union on recruitment strategies, push to have the civil service exam offered more than once a year and ask the Broome County Legislature to approve sign-on bonuses.

When it comes to the number of inmate deaths in recent years, Newcomb pledges to assemble a stakeholder meeting including faith leaders, substance use disorder, mental health and community reentry professionals and the corrections officers to develop a plan.

She says that she will conduct, “A top to bottom assessment and audit of the correctional facility, determine what’s working, what isn’t working and what we can do to move forward in a positive and meaningful direction ensuring the health and safety of everyone within that facility.”

In the wake of the death of George Floyd and anti-police sentiment, Newcomb says the Sheriff’s Office has stepped up its efforts to build bridges within the community, attending local events and even stopping at lemonade stands.

“One time we had a particular incident where a little girl’s birthday money had been stolen out of her mom’s car. We took up a collection and went and presented it to her. Those types of things, I think, really go a long way in the community.”

Newcomb says the key is fostering mutual respect

“I think that I have the leadership skills that are paramount to lead the Sheriff’s Office into the future,” says Newcomb.

Newcomb says law enforcement has changed a lot in the past 7 years and she’s been boots on the street every single day.

Newcomb is planning a get-out-the-vote rally tomorrow at 4:30 outside of the Broome County Courthouse.

