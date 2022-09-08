JOHNSON CITY, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – A first term Broome County Legislator says she’s eager to continue her service to community, tackling the issues that matter to her constituents.

Democrat Karen Beebe is a medical laboratory scientist at UHS who lives in Port Dickinson with her husband and 3 daughters.

As a working mom, she says she identifies with the struggles of low and middle income residents.

Among the challenges are available housing and safe and affordable childcare.

Beebe says she’s excited about projects already underway in her district, including improvements to the Oakdale Commons, affordable housing planned for the former IBM Country Club and market rate apartments at the Victory Lofts.

She says her priorities come from talking to voters.

“I really got involved because I saw my neighbors and my friends repeatedly get ignored by elected officials. I’m really proud that I’ve knocked on thousands of doors, I’ve talked with thousands of residents and really the message is clear, people want big, positive changes happening in our district. I’m showing up, putting in the hard work and I’m delivering that.”

Beebe says she’d also like to see pay raises for some of the county’s lowest paid workers so that Broome can better compete with the private sector.

The 12th district boundaries are changing next year because of redistricting with a portion of Binghamton being replaced by the western section of Johnson City.

Beebe will face political newcomer Republican Louie G Augostini in November.