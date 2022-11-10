BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) -Democrat Josh Riley has conceded the race for New York’s 19th Congressional district to Republican Marc Molinaro.

In an email to supporters, Riley says he called Molinaro to congratulate him and wish him the best.

According to the New York State Board of Elections website, Molinaro defeated Riley by 6,134 votes out of more than 280,000 cast.

In his email, Riley, who grew up in Endicott and now lives in Ithaca, thanked his wife, his team and his supporters.

He gave no indication of his future plans.