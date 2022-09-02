NEW YORK STATE (WIVT/WBGH) – Yesterday, the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee added Democrat Josh Riley to it’s Red to Blue program.

The Red to Blue program is “a highly competitive and tested program at the DCCC that equips top-tier candidates with organizational and fundraising support to help them continue to run strong campaigns.”

“Voters in this district are ready for change, and I’m ready to deliver,” said Riley. “I’m offering a bold and optimistic vision for our region’s future because Upstate New York has always risen to meet the moment: and I know we can do it again.”

“Voters are ready to re-elect Democratic Majorities because they know Democrats will fight for their pocketbooks, children, and freedoms,” said DCCC Chairman Sean Patrick Maloney. “While Republicans run on a MAGA agenda of banning abortion nationwide, attacking law enforcement for doing their jobs, and lying to voters to stoke fear and gain power for themselves, Democrats are doing the work, putting People over Politics as they fight for everyday people and freedoms, work to drive down costs, and pass historic legislation that is making a positive impact in peoples lives.”

Riley will face Marc Molinaro in November to represent New York’s 19th Congressional District.

According to national experts, New York’s 19th Congressional District is one of the most competitive races in the country this fall.







