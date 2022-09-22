WASHINGTON, DC (WIVT/WBGH) – The Southern Tier has 2 new members of Congress, Joe Sempolinski and Pat Ryan, but they won’t be in their positions for long.

Last week, Republican Joe Sempoliski was sworn in as the Representative for the 23rd District which currently includes portions of the Finger Lakes and the Southern Tier including most of Tioga County.

He defeated Max Della Pia of Owego in a special election to fill out the remainder of former Republican Congressman Tom Reed’s term.

Sempolinski was selected to serve on the Education and Labor Committee as well as the Budget Committee.

The former District Manager for Reed chose not to pursue election in November to the new 23rd.

In that race, Republican State Chairman Nick Langworthy will face Democrat Della Pia, although the district will no longer include Tioga County.