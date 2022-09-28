ALBANY, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Governor Hochul continues to dominate her Republican opponent in polling in advance of the November election.

According to a Siena College poll released today, Hochul currently leads Long Island Congressman Lee Zeldin by 17 points, 54% to 37%.

The survey of 655 likely New York voters was taken between September 16th and 25th.

It shows the Democratic incumbent with a large lead in New York City, a 5 point lead in the downstate suburbs and the race Upstate virtually even.

Polls of other statewide races show a similar advantage for Democrats with US Senator Chuck Schumer leading Joe Pinion 55% to 36%, Attorney General Letitia James over Michael Henry 53% to 37%, and Comptroller Tom DiNapoli with a comfortable lead over Paul Rodriguez 52% to 29%.