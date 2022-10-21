BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Business Council’s New York PAC has endorsed Rich David for New York State Senate, District 52.

According to the Business Council, its endorsements are based on the following factors:

A candidates voting record

Their engagement with The Business Council on issues important to the council’s advocacy agenda

A candidates response to the PAC’s policy questionnaire

Their positions on key policy issues

“I’m humbled to receive The Business Council’s endorsement,” said Rich David. “I worked with business large and small as Mayor of Binghamton and I look forward to continuing that work on a larger scale as a state senator. As a small business owner, I understand how expensive and difficult it can be to operate a business in New York. I’ll be a loud voice in Albany to make our state more affordable for businesses and families alike.”

David is the former Mayor of Binghamton and former President of the New York State Conference of Mayors.

He will face Democratic candidate Lea Webb in November’s election.