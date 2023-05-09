BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Binghamton resident Brian Nayor has announced his campaign for Binghamton City Council’s District 4 seat, which represents Downtown and the North Side.

“Binghamton has seen so much progress in recent years, but there’s still work left to do,” said Nayor. “I’m running for City Council to be a voice for residents and business owners of the North Side and Downtown, and to fight for priorities like safer neighborhoods, a healthier economy and better infrastructure. As a small business owner myself and a leader in the local arts industry, I’ve built a meaningful track record delivering real results. I’m running to bring that track record to City Hall and work side-by-side with residents and local leaders to make Binghamton better for the people who live here.”

Nayor is the Director of Sales and Development for the Binghamton Philharmonic. He also owned and operated GasLamp Gym, a small business in Downtown Binghamton, for nearly 10 years.

He currently serves on the Board of Directors for both the Rotary Club of Binghamton and KNOW Theatre.

Election Day is Tuesday, November 7th.