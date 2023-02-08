BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Today, local attorney Cheryl Insinga announced her campaign for New York State Supreme Court in the Sixth Judicial District.

The Sixth District encompasses all of Broome, Chemung, Chenango, Cortland, Delaware, Madison, Otsego, Schuyler, Tioga, and Tompkins Counties.

She hopes to take the place of Broome County-based State Supreme Court Justice Jeffrey Tait who will be retiring after this term.

Insinga has 25 years of legal experience and has practiced in the State Supreme Court. She is currently a partner at Coughlin & Gerhart where she has worked for the past 16 years.

At the firm, she primarily represents schools, towns, villages, counties, authorities, fire/EMS agencies, and other municipal entities.

“The individuals who appear in State Supreme Court deserve to be heard by a judge with knowledge, experience, compassion and impartiality,” said Insinga. “I’m running for this position to bring my decades of relevant experience and qualifications to serve all those whose circumstances may place them in State Supreme Court.”

Insinga, 48, resides in Vestal and is a graduate of Catholic University of American and the SUNY Buffalo School of Law.

Broome County Republican Chair Benji Federman is endorsing Insinga’s candidacy.

“There are few attorneys in our region with the depth and breadth of experience that Cheryl Insinga brings to the table. From her extensive work helping municipalities across the Southern Tier to her exemplary track record in the public sector, Cheryl is the right choice to succeed Judge Tait as Broome County’s next State Supreme Court Justice.”

The General Election will take place on November 7th, 2023.