BROOME, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Broome County Sheriff candidate Kate Newcomb has selected her number 2 should she win election in November.

The Democrat announced at a campaign gathering yesterday evening that Vestal Police Captain Chris Streno would serve as her Undersheriff if she wins the office.

Streno has over 30 years of law enforcement experience, including spending more than 5 years at the beginning of his career as a corrections officer at the Broome County Jail.

Newcomb, who is currently a Captain in the Sheriff’s Office, says she would task Streno with helping to oversee the jail.

Streno is also heavily active in the community, serving on the Southern Tier Law Enforcement Memorial Association committee, chairing the Town of Binghamton Planning Department and coaching Little League and youth football.

Newcomb said, “He’s involved in a wide variety of organizations. He brings a great deal of wisdom, knowledge, training and so on to this team. So, we’re very, very excited to have him.”

Newcomb said she will provide fiscal responsibility, transparency and accountability if elected.

Her major campaign themes are that public safety shouldn’t be a partisan issue and that she wants to address public concerns with how the jail is operated.

She will Republican Fred Akshar, a current State Senator and former Broome Undersheriff, on November 8th.

Akshar’s campaign says he is not announcing his choice for Undersheriff at this time.

You can watch the entire interview with Newcomb below.