BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Republican candidate for Broome County District Attorney Paul Battisti held a news conference this morning and said that our communities are less safe than they were four years ago.

Battisti said that the Broome County District Attorney Mike Korchak has dismissed more than 7,000 cases from 2020 to 2022.

The Broome County Sheriff, Fred Akshar, Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham, and representatives from local law enforcement all went up to the podium and announced their endorsement of Battisti for DA.

They said that members of law enforcement put their lives on the line every day to bring in criminals, and the DA’s office doesn’t finish the work that they have started.

Battisti said, “Mike Korchak has completely and utterly failed at keeping Broome County families safe. Victims are not getting justice, offenders are not being held accountable, and those that are broken, are not receiving the help that they so desperately need. Korchak’s excuses and distractions must stop.”

Battisti said he obtained statistics of Korchak’s time as DA through the state’s FOIL law, but Korchak said he didn’t need to do that, and all of the information is free and accessible online.

Korchak held a news conference this afternoon in response to Battisti’s remarks, and said his opponent puts politics over public safety.

“I’ve been a prosecutor for over 25 years and I’m looking out for the public. I work for the public, I don’t answer to politicians, and that’s what they’re afraid of. They want a district attorney that they can control, and as long as I’m the district attorney, they’re not gonna have that.”

Korchak said that Battisti is making accusations without understanding the inner workings of a DA’s office.

He said the high number of dismissals is because of dismissed in satisfaction.

Meaning, if someone is indicted on 10 charges, and is found guilty of one of them and sent to prison, the other 9 charges are dismissed.

The Republican Primary Election for Broome County District Attorney will take place on June 27th.