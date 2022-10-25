BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Binghamton Noon Rotary held a candidate forum today with the two women running to represent Broome County’s urban core in the Assembly.

Democratic Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo and her Republican challenger Sophia Resciniti introduced themselves to the club members and answered questions about the major issues facing our area and the state as a whole.

Lupardo says poverty is the number one concern locally, with 1 in 4 children in Broome County living below the federal poverty line and nearly 1 in 2 in the City of Binghamton.

She says the biggest issue in Albany is partisanship and an unwillingness by some to work together to solve basic problems surrounding workforce development and housing.

Resciniti, who is currently a member of Binghamton City Council, called the economy the biggest local issue, arguing that the state’s unfriendly business environment is driving people out of New York.

She says one-party rule is damaging the state with high taxes and high crime rates.

The 123rd Assembly District includes the City of Binghamton and the Towns of Union and Vestal.