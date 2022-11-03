In less than a week voters will head to the polls in what is shaping up to be a contentious election cycle in New York. Safety at the polls is a priority in a more polarized political climate.

“It will be a zero-tolerance day. As I tell everybody on Election Day, we want everybody, everybody expects safe and fair elections and that’s what we’re going to provide them,” says Albany County Sheriff, Craig Apple.

As the races heat up for the midterm elections, Sheriff Apple promising safety and integrity at the ballot boxes.

“I want the public to know that we are doing everything possible to make sure that everybody has safe and fair elections. I mean, that’s the cornerstone of our democracy,” said the Sheriff.

Schenectady County Board of Election official Joe Hannan telling NEWS 10 that most voters do not cause trouble.

“98% of the people who come in are happy to vote. They are at least professional, unemotional and they’re here to do their job their civic duty to vote,” stated Hannan.

Deputies in Albany County will be on patrol at the polls as an added measure.

Deputies will be “checking polling stations every single hour they will be at a polling station they will be looking for electioneering and other violations of the election law,” says Apple.

The Sheriff says there is no specific threat and fulfilling your civic duty this year will be problem free.