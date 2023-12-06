BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – A New York businessman was in Binghamton today to announce his candidacy for the United States Senate in 2024.

Josh Eisen is the first Republican to announce that he will be running to compete for the Senate seat currently occupied by Senator Kirsten Gillibrand.

He says that the over-regulating government inspired him to take action and run for the position.

Eisen says that there are three qualities that separate him from his competition.

First, he says he is a lifelong New Yorker, secondly, he has a PHD in legal theory, and third, he is a successful businessman.

His campaign describes him as a “billionaire businessman.”

“I know how to build things; I know how to fix problems. I’m a man of laws, I know how to write laws, I understand laws that work, I understand laws that don’t, and I understand the laws on the books today that can help people. Kirsten Gillibrand and the Democrats create regulations that turn the law against people,” said Eisen.

Eisen is a resident of Westchester County near the Connecticut border.

A representative from Senator Gillibrand’s office released a statement in response to Eisen’s candidacy saying, that he has a history of stalking, harassment, misogyny and racism that disqualify him for the position.