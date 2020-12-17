Winter Storm Closings

Broome County Rapid Testing Site is closed 12/17

Broome County Landfill is closed to the public, included haulers, on 12/17

Only one lane is open on 17 EB in Owego

81 NB in Broome County is currently shut down

Lourdes Childcare Center will be opening at 12 PM on 12/17

Lourdes Breast Care Center is closed

Lourdes Women’s Health Center Vestal is closed

Endicott Village Town Hall is closed 12/18 and there will be no garbage collection

Broome County WIC Department is closed today 12/17

Broome County Legislature Session is cancelled 12/17

Matthews Auto locations are closed until 12 PM 12/17

UHS Primary Care and Specialty Care offices will be closed 12/17

UHS Chenango Memorial Hospital and UHS Employee Credit Union offices will also be closed

UHS Delaware Valley Hospital will be closed

Teamworld is closed

All SUNY Broome classes will be taught remotely 12/17

Oakdale Mall will open at 11 12/17

Buckingham Manufacturing is closed today 12/17