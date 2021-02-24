Greek Peak repair shop stresses the importance of having sharp, tuned gear

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WETM) – Barriers, masks, and fewer people behind the desk are just some of the COVID-19 protocols that Greek Peak’s repair and equipment shops have implemented due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I got to limit how many people I can have in the shop. Typically, we’ve only got a couple of employees working at one time,” says Repair Shop Manager Brandon Anderson.

Staff have a plastic barrier hanging over the counter and have to wipe down both the surfaces and the gear between uses.

Even with a smaller staff during the day, Anderson says they can help people with just about any issue they have.

“Pretty much anything there has to do with ski and snowboard tuning and repairs: basic hot waxing binding adjustments, binding mounts, remounts, full tunes, light tunes, you know, just any sort of maintenance that needs to be done.”

He also stressed the importance of keeping your skis and snowboard in shape for the best trip.

“Without a sharp edge, without a nice smooth base with wax on it, you’re just not going to enjoy your ski day to the fullest. Helps you fly with ease and sharp edges helping turn, help you stop, and you need to be different with snow conditions. It changes how the ski or snowboard rides, or glides, you know, different snow is either sticky, or it’s faster, different amounts of moisture can affect the ski.”

Anderson says in the middle of the season when it’s coldest riders should use a cold wax for peak performance, but when it warms up they should change to a warm wax.

Riders should also make sure their skis are tuned throughout the season to make sure they’re sharp and flat.

“If your skis a flat ski is gonna make you ski better. If it’s concave then your edges are gonna feel like they’re sharp, convex going to deal with your edges are non-existent.”

The rental shop has also made changes due to the pandemic. The boot fitting area now has hanging dividers between customers, and the Greek Peak staff no longer handles the customer’s personal shoes.

Both the rental and repair shops are open daily 30 minutes prior to chairlifts opening & 30 minutes after chairlifts close

“Come and see us, come get your skis tuned. We do a good job here, or any of the other local shops. It’s just important to maintain a flat base, a sharp edge, and a wax base. That’s why we’re here.”