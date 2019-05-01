SONY, U.S.A. - WATCH: Why did Diane Downs shoot her children?

Diane Downs, the infamous mother who shot her three children because of an obsession with a man who didn’t want to be a father, was the subject of the Farrah Fawcett movie, “Small Sacrifices.” During her time in prison, between the verdict and the sentencing, she gave birth to another daughter who was quickly adopted. Today, Becky, the daughter Diane Downs gave up for adoption, opens up to Dr. Oz about how she learned what her birth mom did to her siblings and her innermost fears about being like her murderous mother.

Plus, Dr. Phil shares his prison interview with Gypsy Rose Blanchard, a victim of Munchausen by Proxy, who is serving time for conspiring with her then-boyfriend to kill her mother.

Watch this episode live on May 2, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. on WBGH and 5:00 p.m. on WIVT.