TRUE CRIME: Golden State Killer

It was the biggest crime story of the summer, the arrest of the suspected Golden State Killer Joseph DeAngelo. For four decades, the murders of 13 people and the rapes of more than 50 others went unsolved. Today, in an exclusive True Crime hour, Dr. Oz and Nancy Grace speak to Paul Holes, the investigator who used cutting-edge science and at-home DNA kits to crack the case. Plus, Dr. Oz speaks to two of the Golden State Killer’s surviving victims who open up about their brutal attacks and coming face-to-face with their attacker in court.

