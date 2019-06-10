Dr Oz: to live and die in L.A.

WATCH: Dr. Oz investigates the mystery of how an aspiring actress disappeared.

An aspiring Hollywood actress disappears days before her birthday leaving behind very few clues of her whereabouts and her family in a panic. Today, Dr. Oz is joined by journalist Neil Strauss and private investigator Jayden Brant as they publicize their search for 25-year-old Adea Shabani in hopes of uncovering the truth. Follow along as they try to untangle the web of suspects and a twist in the case that no one saw coming.

Plus, Mike Bayer shows you how to break free from the stress in your life.

