Airs June 17, 2019 - WATCH: Security expert Bill Stanton shows you what every car should have to be prepared for an emergency situation.

Dr. Oz and security expert Bill Stanton give you tips to reduce your fear and anxiety in dangerous and life-threatening situations. We show you how to be prepared instead of scared in scenarios ranging from home intruders to what to do if you find yourself trapped in a car to how to survive a dog attack.

Plus, comedian Lisa Lampanelli on knowing firsthand about fat shaming and why she’s now life-coaching others who are shamed.

And, Laila Ali’s simple home and food makeover hacks you’ll want to try today!

Watch this episode live at 4:00 p.m. on WBGH and 5:00 p.m. on WIVT.