Oz Investigates: What’s in your fruity soft drinks?

Dennis Rader was a soft-spoken family man and church leader who was hiding another identity as the notorious BTK serial killer. He is currently serving consecutive life sentences for terrorizing a town in Kansas and the murder of 10 innocent people. Today, Dr. Oz sits down with BTK's daughter Kerri as she finally opens up about the moment she learned the truth about her father's double life and how her DNA helped put him behind bars. Then, Dr. Oz examines 20 pages of letters he has received from BTK while in prison and if they expose anything about his motivation.

Plus, the latest on missing mom Kelsey Berreth. We speak to one of Kelsey's good friends who sheds light on her fiance who has been arrested for killing her.