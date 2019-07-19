1  of  2
Oz Investigates: Veggie, Turkey and Chicken Burgers…Which is Better?

Wellness Network
Dr. Oz investigates one of America’s most beloved and classic foods, burgers.  From veggie to turkey to chicken, our experts settle the debate once and for all about which patty is the healthiest and tastiest.  And, we reveal the Oz-approved beef burger that everyone’s craving for their summer cookout!

Plus, Dr. Oz uncovers the biggest lies we tell ourselves about shapewear. Could they be causing you more harm than good? 

