Dr Oz: BTK Killer’s Daughter Speaks Out

It's a new Oz approved 3-day teatox you can use to take control of your diet and lose weight! Unlike the expensive pre-packaged products that contain ingredients that can irritate your gut, we've taken all the best teas and combined them with foods for every meal so you can detox safely without the deprivation!

Plus, the ladies from The Dish on Oz - Daphne Oz, Alex Guarnaschelli and Jamika Pessoa - team up with chef Jamie Oliver to give you permission to eat pasta!