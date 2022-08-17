BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – You’ll want to keep an umbrella handy if you are out and about through Thursday. Temperatures are a bit cooler today and Thursday, but more warmth is ahead.

The unsettled weather at times the first couple of days this week continues today into Thursday, but again there will be a good amount of dry time both days too. The upper level and surface low responsible for keeping us a bit unsettled at times with scattered showers and a few storms mainly during the second half of today and tomorrow will shuffle away to the north and east and we should turn sunnier, nicer as a whole to round out the week.

Temperatures are a bit cooler today into Thursday as highs cool back into the mid to upper 70s which is close to where we should be in August. Overnight lows the next few nights are going to remain comfortable too. Lows are expected to drop into the 50s to near 60 for the most part with areas of fog.

Again, drier weather looks to remerge by Friday into at least the start of the weekend which is good news for the Dick’s Open golf tournament that kicks off Friday! We are hoping the weather continues to cooperate into Sunday too, but we are watching moisture looming just south of us late in the weekend that may spark a few storms Sunday afternoon. Stay tuned for updates.

Highs come the weekend warm into the 80s across our area with more humidity too.

Today: Scattered showers and a few storms are expected to pop up mainly during the afternoon and evening with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Tonight: Comfortable again with an evening shower or two possible, otherwise it should be a mainly quiet overnight as lows drop into the 50s to near 60.

Thursday: A few scattered showers and a possibly a storm will still be possible, but again there’s a good amount of dry time too with highs likely remaining in the 70s.

Friday: Partly to mostly sunny and warmer with highs in the low 80s.

Saturday: Very warm and more humid with sun and clouds and just a small chance of a shower/storm later in the day. Highs in the mid-80s.

Sunday: It’s muggy with a slightly better chance of a few scattered storms returning later in the afternoon. Highs in the low 80s.

Monday: Warm and muggy with a few scattered showers/storms possible. Highs in the low 80s.

Tuesday: Looks like there could be some showers and storms around with highs in the low 80s.