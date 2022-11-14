BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Broome, Chenango, Cortland, and Tioga counties starting tomorrow at 5 p.m. and lasting until 11 a.m. on Wednesday.

The National Weather Service is calling for mixed precipitation that could accumulate to 1 to 3 inches of snow and a light glaze of ice.

Drivers should expect slippery road conditions and use caution during the evening and morning commute.

More details:

A period of snow moves into the area Tuesday evening before likely changing over to a wintry mix of rain, freezing rain, sleet and perhaps some lingering snow late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Temperatures will be in the upper 20s to mid-30s through the event. The higher end snow and ice totals will be found across the higher elevations.

Call 511 to obtain the latest on the road conditions in your area.