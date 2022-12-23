BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The National Weather Service has released a weather warning and put a Wind Chill Advisory into effect from today at 5 p.m. until Saturday, December 24th, at noon.

Broome, Cortland, Chenango, Delaware, Otsego, and Tioga Counties can expect wind chills as low as 24 degrees below zero.

This afternoon, A band of heavy snow accompanied by winds of up to 50 MPH will usher in rapidly falling temperatures and possible flash freeze conditions on area roads.

According to the Weather Service, the rapid drop in temperature may cause black ice and dangerous road conditions.

Drivers are advised to use extreme caution as black ice is nearly impossible to see and roadways may appear only wet.

Drivers should be prepared for snow and ice covered roads. Allow plenty of stopping distance, avoid breaking suddenly, slow down, and allow extra time to reach your destination.

Around 11:30 a.m., a bad of snow was located near Preble heading towards the Binghamton area.